WFISD uses Mckinney Vento grant to help feed food-insecure students away on Thanksgiving break

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many students in the Wichita Falls Independent School District rely on the meals they get at school and with the Thanksgiving break coming up, the district wants to make sure they’re still getting fed.

WFISD officials are delivering boxes full of items like peanut butter, beans, tuna and soup to about 35 students.

Staff within the social services department reached out to students and parents who are living in homeless situations and are coded into their program already.

“This is such a blessing to the students, like I said a lot of the times the only time students get those meals are when they come to school and so hopefully with us being out a week, this will kind of tie them over,” Debbie Gonzalez, WFISD homeless liason, said.

This is all thanks to a grant the district pursues.

It’s the first year though this grant, the Mckinney Vento grant, has been used to provide food before Thanksgiving break.