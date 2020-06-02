WFISD valedictorians look towards life after chaotic semester

In the midst of the chaos across the nation from protests and the pandemic, many high school grads still have a lot to celebrate including those here at home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the midst of the chaos across the nation from protests and the pandemic, many high school grads still have a lot to celebrate including those here at home.

Though there are many uncertainties ahead, Wichita Falls Independent School District valedictorian said they are still super excited to see what their future brings.

“I really owe a lot of my success to my teachers. I think it’s definitely important to know that we are the next generation at that really we are the most pivotal generation because we are going out into the real world with all of this stuff happening.” Wichita Falls High School valedictorian Kennedy Baker

“I think my biggest accomplishment over the past four years was founding my non-profit because for me it was something that I was really able to connect to and it grew over time.” Hirschi High School valedictorian Sonya Ganeshram

“Sure we’re in the same class but we’re also in the same generation, and we are all going through this pain so we’re gonna come out of this strong and once we do we’re gonna be one of the strongest generations that there’s been.” Rider High School valedictorian Carson Sager

All the valedictorians and soon-to-be graduates of WFISD are eager to take on the next chapter of their lives even in the midst of the uncertainties the nation faces.

“I’m going to be going to Harvard University,” Ganeshram said. “Going to Harvard is really exciting, It’s going to be a change of pace and I know it’s going to be challenging and I’m really excited to move somewhere different and be surrounded by really intelligent and amazing people.”

“I am going to Texas Tech University, I’m majoring in Cellular Molecular Biology with a track in pre-med and my biggest dream is to work in the ER as a Trauma Surgeon,” Baker said.

Sager has not committed to a school just yet but has several on his list.

“I kinda want to play basketball but also have to balance that with the academic aspect and the scholarships I have received through academics,” Sager said.

All three students encourage their younger peers to be themselves, not compare themselves to anyone, trust their teachers and work hard to attain their goals.

Ganeshram, Baker and Sager said while it is great to be named valedictorian, what matters most is what they have learned over the course of four years and how to use it to continue their studies.