WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are accused of throwing methamphetamine out a pickup window as Wichita Falls police tried to pull them over near Taft and Kell boulevards.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they observed a Chevy Silverado with an expired registration before the driver of the truck refused to stop.

Then, near Harrison Street and Kell Boulevard, officers said they observed a clear plastic bag being thrown from the vehicle. After stopping the truck near Brook and Kell, officers went back to retrieve the bag.

They said it weighed almost 15 grams and field-tested positive for meth.
Kristin Martin, 38, Amanda Carroll, 29, and  Andrew Carroll, 31, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. 

Martin was also charged with evading.

