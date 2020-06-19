WFPD Academy readies new officers during unrest with smallest class in 10 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is so much attention surrounding police departments around the country in recent weeks.

The Wichita Falls Police Department training academy has seen the lowest number of recruits in at least 10 years with five recruits that will graduate in two weeks.

Classes averaged between 10 and 15 in previous years.

“It’s adversity that’s going to be added to the profession that I’ve joined,” recruit Kevin Castro said.

Castro is close to earning his badge and says he won’t let everything going on in the country right now affect his dream of becoming an officer.

“I came into this job knowing that was going to happen, and for me to just be able to try and change that, even if just a little bit, then I’ve fulfilled my duty,” Castro said.

Like the class size, the training these recruits receive is not the same as previous academies.

WFPD makes a point of keeping their officers up to date and prepared for anything.

“When different things come up, we have to be trained up on,” officer Aaron New with the training unit said. “For this cycle: Canine encounters and deescalation training, those are the ones that were added.”

From de-escalation to civilian interaction training to penal codes, these recruits get a lot of information to process before heading out to patrol and protect.

But recruits like Amelia Gregory, an Air Force veteran and Wichita Falls native, know in order to help their community they have to be open and receptive to training and advice.

“I also understand there’s a lot to learn, there’s a lot of things that i don’t know and I’m just going to have to seek the advice of my officers that come before me and continue to keep an open mind and continue to learn,” Gregory said.

With just two weeks left in the academy, both Gregory and Castro have a goal of being officers the community will embrace.

“I know what kind of police officer I want to be and i’m going to hold true to that,” Gregory said.

“Just being that positive influence in the community is one of my big goals,” Castro said,

Fortunately the force does not need to fill many positions this year, with just three openings of sworn officers in the department.

If you are interested in learning more about the Wichita Falls police academy, click here.