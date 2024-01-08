WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is accepting applications for their 47th Citizen’s Police Academy.

The hands-on 12-week program will start March 4th and gives citizens the opportunity to see how local law enforcement works.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said not only does this program allow people to see what officers do while serving and protecting Wichitans, it helps the department build trust within the community.

“This is the way that we can be transparent with our citizens and teach them exactly what it is that we teach our officers and that we are exposed to out in the field,” Sgt. Eipper said.

The deadline for applications is Friday, February 9. If you are interested in finding out more about the academy, click here.