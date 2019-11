WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges may be filed following a crash early Thursday morning in Wichita Falls.

Just before two a.m, police say the driver of a Silverado pickup was headed North when he hit a light pole and a tree on Kemp.

Wichita falls police believed the crash was alcohol-related.

Sergeant Hart said the driver was undergoing a toxicology screen.

He was also treated at United Regional for what police describe as minor injuries.