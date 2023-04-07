WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police Department announced the death of one of their four-legged and furry officers Friday.

In a Facebook post, the WFPD said K-9 Officer Kuno died on March 29, 2023.

According to WFPD, Kuno was born on November 02, 2012, and began working with the Wichita Falls Police Department in January 2015.

The post said Kuno was partnered and cared for by Officer Ricketts until his retirement in December 2017.

“We thank you Kuno for your service while with the police department. We also give thanks to the Rickett’s family for the love and care a dog deserves while on this earth,” the WFPD said in the Facebook post. “Rest easy our furry friend, we got it from here.”