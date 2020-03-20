WFPD announces stepped up patrols

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A press release from the Wichita Falls Police Department stated that within the last several days there was a report of a person attempting to steal a customer’s grocery items in a food outlet parking lot, and a report of a person selling toilet paper at a very high price out of his vehicle in another parking lot.

In the continual effort to keep citizens safe, Wichita Falls Police Department will step up patrol of retail food outlet parking lots during this time of COVID-19 emergency.

Additionally, they are paying heightened attention to local businesses forced to close during this time, particularly those located downtown.

Normal patrol duties regarding calls for service will continue with no change.

Please report any suspicious activity in the noted areas to WFPD.

” We are all going through this together and will get through this TOGETHER,” the statement said.

If you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1. If you have a non-emergency, please call 940-720-5000.

Information on COVID-19 is updated continually at: