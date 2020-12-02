WFPD arrest Edward Collins murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department’s Gang Task Force arrested a suspect Tuesday night on a murder warrant.

Julian Andrew Byrd, 23, was arrested by the WFPD Gang Task Force at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday on the 1700 block of 9th Street.

The arrest is in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Edward Ray Collins that occurred on November 6, 2020, in the 5500 block of Professional Drive at the Highpoint Village Apartments. When police arrived on the scene they found a man shot in the parking lot and he was taken to the hospital before dying the next day.

Byrd currently has a $1 Million dollar bond.