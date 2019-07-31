WFPD arrest man after woman’s car rammed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said they responded to a man striking a vehicle and pointing a handgun at a woman.

Wichita Falls Police said Tuesday around 2 p.m. they responded to a call at Cypress and Langford in reference to a possible aggravated assault.

Once police arrived, the victim stated that Emilio Mendoza, 22, struck her vehicle multiple times with the car that he was driving.

The victim also told police that Mendoza pulled along side her and pointed a handgun at her.

Mendoza left the scene prior to police arriving, officers located his address and when they arrived, they found a white 1998 Chevrolet Lumina that had front end damage.

Officers also said that they located a 9mm magazine while searching the vehicle.

Mendoza was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault.