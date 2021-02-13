WFPD arrest man for identity theft, city leader among victims

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls City Manager Darron Leiker is among the victims who reported having their personal information stolen and used to open cell phone accounts at Wal-Mart.

According to court records, suspects used the victims’ information to fraudulently open cell phone accounts and to get iPhones from Premium Retail Phone Sales at the Wal-Mart on Lawrence Road on November 6.

Leiker and another victim reported the compromise after receiving billing statements for the accounts and payment requests for the phones.

Further investigation and Wal-Mart security video led to Darrel Petty Jr. as the person posing as Leiker and the other victim, activating the accounts and getting the phones.

Darrell Petty Jr. was booked into Wichita County Jail on February 12 for charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and fraudulent use or possession of ID information.

He had a $5,000 bond and has since bonded.

Wal-Mart security video also showed an unidentified black male suspect trying to obtain a phone with stolen information.

The investigation into the transaction reports led to an interview with a store clerk at Premium Retail Sales Quaveien Thomas.

Officials said in the interview Thomas admitted to involvement in a scheme to commit retail theft through stolen personal information.

According to officials, Thomas identified another woman as another suspect using stolen information.

Records show no other arrest in connection with this crime at this time.