WFPD arrest man for trying to cash elderly woman’s stolen check

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested as police officers said he was in the act of trying to cash a forged check of an elderly woman stolen just two hours earlier.

Brandon Darnell Williams is charged with the felony charge of forgery of an elderly victim.

Officers said on Nov. 19 the victim was notified by a check cashing business on Kemp Blvd. of an attempt to cash one of her checks.

The check had been used in July to purchase groceries and given back to the woman after it went through a check reader.

The payee line had been left blank, and was now filled in with different color ink and handwriting.

The date was changed from 7-24-20 to 10-25-20 and the cash amount was changed for $194.26 to $694. 26.

The victim told police her purse containing the check had been stolen from her car at a casino two hours before the check cashing attempt.