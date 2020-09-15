WFPD arrest man in connection to Life Church burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Officers arrested Mykel Laurence Foster,24, on Monday for the burglary that occurred on the morning of September 8, 2020, at the Life Church located on 4350 Seymour Highway.

Foster was arrested after the WFPD Crimes Against Property detectives obtained a warrant for Foster’s arrest. According to detectives, Foster is also suspected of burglarizing Rider High School later that morning. The detectives are anticipating more Burglary charges to be placed on Foster.

A subject description and photos were released by the WFPD .