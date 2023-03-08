WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 66-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed on $110,000 in bonds after the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT Team, a narcotics team and tactical officers served a search warrant for drugs at a house in the 2100 block of Avenue J Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Yahya was arrested after the warrant was served and was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said a search of the home turned up 6.48 grams of methamphetamine, less than a gram of heroine, scales and baggies.

They said there was a loaded shotgun with no butt stock in the bedroom where they found Yahya.

They also said they found $778 in various denominations on the bed next to scales and a tray.

WFPD said Yahya said it was his bedroom and he owned the house.