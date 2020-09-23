WFPD arrests man dubbed ‘Good Samaritan Burglar’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers arrested a man who might be dubbed “The Good Samaritan Burglar.”

When police officers found boxes of stolen checks in his car, they said he told them he took them from a woman’s home on Old Iowa Park road to prevent other people from getting hold of them.

Thomas Criddle, 63, is charged with burglary and has numerous other arrests in Wichita County, and a conviction for involuntary manslaughter in 1987.

An officer stopped a car, Criddle was driving on Henry S Grace freeway on Tuesday, Sept. 23 because it had a white piece of paper where the license plate should be.

The officer stopped the car and got consent to search it from Criddle.

The officer said he found a container full of boxes of checkbooks with a woman’s name on them and papers from a bank.

A records search showed the woman had filed a burglary report on Sept. 1.

The woman’s trailer was reported to be ransacked and miscellaneous kitchen items were reported stolen.

The officer then searched the trunk of the car and said it had numerous kitchen plates an utensils.

The officer said Criddle admitted taking the kitchen items and said he took the checks so that no one else would get them.

Criddle’s arrest record showed 14 charges of violation of parole.