WFPD arrests two burglars in two separate incidents Monday morning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers made two burglary arrests in two separate incidents within two hours of each other.

Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said in a press release two burglars were arrested on Monday, March 1.

9:20 a.m. — The Kell House Museum (900 Bluff Street)

Olivia Nicole Ayala, 25, was arrested and charged with burglary of a building.

WFPD Patrol officers responded to the Kell House Museum at around 9:20 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a back window smashed, the front door unlocked and ajar, and evidence that someone had entered the building.

Officers searched the building and found a female, Ayala, inside a closet, wearing a shirt and jacket that was stolen from the building.

Ayala was also found to have over $1,000 worth of brass plates stuck in her pant that were also determined to be stolen from the building.

10:48 a.m. — StoreLine Storage (2400 Southwest Parkway)

Later Monday morning at approximately 10:48 a.m., Jason Dean Peoples, 33, was arrested on multiple charges and transported to jail.

WFPD officers were dispatched to StoreLine Storage to investigate a suspicious person.

When they arrived at the scene, the reporting party pointed the officers to the back of the property where the suspicious male was located.

The officers determined the suspicious male to be Peoples, who was in a pickup near one of the storage buildings.

The officers determined that Peoples was attempting to break into one of the storage containers.

The officers also found Justin Peoples in possession of burglary tools and another person’s credit card.

The officers eventually arrested Peoples for attempted burglary of a building, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information.