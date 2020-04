WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department need your help to identify the subjects pictured below:







The subjects are believed to be involved with a theft that occurred at Faith Mission.

If you can help, please contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940) 761-7792, or call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

When calling, please be sure to reference case number 19-040525.