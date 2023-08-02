Larry Joe Williams, 80, has been missing since Friday, July 21, 2023.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 80-year-old Larry Joe Williams.

According to a WFPD Facebook post, Williams was last seen on Friday, July 21, at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway East.

Williams is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds with white hair and green eyes. WFPD said he has a light skin tone, a thin build, short hair and missing teeth.

WFPD said the only known medical condition Williams is known to have is high blood pressure that he takes medication for.

Williams often walks back and forth from the Flying J and the Wayfarer, and his only vehicle is currently broken down.

WFPD is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Williams to please contact 9-1-1 services to have officers respond immediately to make contact and get him back safely.