WFPD asks public for help searching for forgery suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for 41-year-old Michelle Lynn Heels of Wichita Falls, who has an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest for the offense of Forgery-Against Elderly.

Michelle Heels

Heels is also suspected of committing other forgeries at local businesses in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Burkburnett, and Vernon, according to a press release from the WFPD.

The WFPD asks for businesses to stay alert in case Heels enters their property.

The bond is currently set at $20,000.

If you have information on the location of Michelle Heels, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

