WFPD: ATM burglary ring strikes again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a second ATM has been broken into this week in Wichita Falls and they suspect it’s the same gang that has broken into or attempted to take ATM’s across Texas and Oklahoma in recent months.

The latest ATM to be targeted was at Texoma Community Credit Union at 3800 Sheppard Access.

Police said around 2:30 Thursday morning a patrol sergeant discovered the machine had been broken into. They believe he missed the thieves by just minutes.

The amount of damage and money taken has not been released.

As in the other cases recently, police say the thieves first stole a truck to use to pull on the atm.

The truck was stolen from the Summit Apartments and a witness saw the truck leaving with an SUV type vehicle following. That stolen truck has been recovered by police.

“They do appear to be the same crew at least doing the same thing when it comes to the M.O. of the way they are operating these little thefts on the ATMs,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Eipper said the number of suspects has changed per case. In Wednesday night’s case, he said there appeared to be two suspects but in previous cases, there have been up to three suspects.

