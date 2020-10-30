Fourth Wichita Falls ATM burglarized in three months

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Wichita Falls Police Department officials are investigating the fourth Wichita Falls ATM burglary since Aug. 2020, three of which have been in the last two weeks.

The ATM was located at the First Bank on the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Midwestern Parkway.

Officers on the scene said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Early reports said the men used a white Chrysler 300 as the get-away vehicle. Wichita Falls Police Sgt. John Spragins said that more than one individual attempted to break into the machine. According to Spragins, nothing was taken.

This is the fourth ATM burglary in Texoma in a little more than a month, the fifth overall. The most recent being an ATM located at the Texoma Community Credit Union.







A Postel Family Credit Union ATM was also recently burglarized with a stolen city vehicle.

An ATM in Walters, OK was also burglarized back on Sept. 28, 2020.

This is a developing story stick with TexomasHomePage for updates.