WFPD award honors to officers in excellence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials awarded more than 40 honors to Wichita Falls police officers who went above and beyond the call of duty.

The Certificate of Police Excellence and Bar were awarded

24 police officers earned the Certificate of Police Excellence and Bar

5 officers earned the Police Commendation Bar

10 officer earned the Life-Saving Bar

2 were presented with the Certificate of Merit and Bar

Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego said he’s proud of the work the department does and wants to recognize those officers who performed exceptionally during the year.

“It’s an opportunity for us to recognize the great work the men and women of the police department are doing out there,” Borrego said. “It’s just with a lot of pride that I can hold these ceremonies and these guys aren’t looking for any type of recognition but they deserve it.”

Raymond Perry, an officer who served more than 26 years with the department, retired Thursday and was recognized.

Perry was one of the first WFPDbike patrol officers, and he was assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after nine years of patrol, which has resulted in many children of the community being rescued from their abusers.