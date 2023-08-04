WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department took a morning to celebrate their officers with an awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony was held at the MPEC Friday morning, August 4. The occasion marked awards, retirements and promotions of Wichita Falls law enforcement.

Officer Brian Arias led the ceremony, and Mayor Stephen Santellana and Police Chief Manuel Borrego presented awards.

Over 50 officers were presented with an award for their participation in Operation Casino Royale, an investigation into illegal gambling.

Also honored at the ceremony were retiring officers and those receiving promotions.