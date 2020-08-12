WFPD: Baby’s headbutt leads to assault by father

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with injuring his infant son after being headbutted by the baby while they were lying on the couch.

Tevin Aldridge is charged with injury to a child and assault family violence.

Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Carrigan on Monday.

They said the baby’s mother was across the street holding her son when they arrived, and she told them she and Aldridge had been on the couch with the baby when the baby head-butted him and Aldridge became upset and tossed the baby to the side and the baby hit his face on a glass bowl and injured his eye.

Police said Aldridge admitted he was irritated when he got headbutted but said he

did not throw the baby but put him to one side and the baby fell into the bowl.

When asked about a bruise under the baby’s eye, police said Aldridge told him his son was “clumsy.”

The mother said when she admonished Aldridge about pushing their baby, he kicked her in the face.

Police said she had bruising under her eye.

Officers said Aldridge told them he “pushed” her with his foot.