WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls received equipment thanks to a delivery from the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association.

The items were purchased with the Back the Beard campaign. Through the months of November through January, officers donated money in order to sport a beard at work. The money was turn in and donated to the Boys and Girls Club to purchase the equipment.

WFPD lieutenant Jonathan Lindsey said the appreciation from the kids is really something special, “Every time we round the corner with the lights and sirens on, the kids are chanting back the beard, back the beard. It gets to you, you know? It’s something special, and it’s cool, something we all did as officers of this department to give back to our community. It’s a great feeling.”

The campaign raised almost $11,000 that was put right back into our community.