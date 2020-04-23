WFPD: “Batman” steals third vehicle in three weeks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with the nickname “Batman” has allegedly stolen a third vehicle in about three weeks.

Gabriel Grant, 22, aka “Batman Grant”, is charged with theft over $2,500 and displaying a fictitious license plate.

The latest arrest was Tuesday afternoon near Iowa Park Road and Central Freeway.

An officer on routine patrol says he saw a blue Jeep Liberty on the stolen vehicle list at a gas station.

He said the ink on the buyer’s tag was faded away, except for the expiration date, and the tag number came back to a 1994 pickup.

The officer said the Jeep was reported stolen in March and that he also found the ignition was punched out before he arrested Grant.

Records show Grant was released from jail on April 8, on another stolen car case, after an officer stopped Grant on Windthorst Road driving a black Mustang that had been reported stolen.

One week before that, Grant was released from jail on a charge of driving a stolen Mazda Tribute.

The owner of that car said she spotted it on Gilbert and followed it until police arrived.

Among Grant’s other arrests was one in 2018, when he was stopped at Polk and Ninth.

A deputy said the Nissan Maxima was reported stolen in Amarillo and accelerated away from him on Kemp at a high rate of speed before losing control and stopping.

The officer said Grant could not produce proof of insurance, and that Grant said his father had just bought him the car in Amarillo and had gotten angry and threatened to report it as stolen.

Grant has nine pending criminal cases in Wichita County and 12 others that have been closed.