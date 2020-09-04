WFPD: Bike thief chased down on first bike, steals second one to escape

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has had an arrest warrant out after police said he tried to steal one bike from a shop, then when employees stopped him, escaped on a second bike stolen from a nearby house, is now in custody.

Thomas Wagner was arrested on a warrant for burglary.

He had already been charged with theft back in April.

Police said on March 20, employees of Endurance House on Taft reported a man stole a bicycle form their outside demo stand and fled on the trail along Holliday Creek.

They said they chased after him, caught up with him and got the bike, but he took off on foot, with one employee chasing him.

The employee said the thief went northeast through residents’ backyards, and he lost sight of him.

About 20 minutes later, an officer spotted a man matching the description riding a turquoise green bicycle near Midwestern and Kirk.

Officers stopped him and said they took the second bicycle he was on to Endurance House, and they identified it as one they had sold recently and they located the owner who lived nearby on Barbados.

The owner identified it as hers and said it had been in her attached garage, and because her husband was in the hospital, she had been making frequent trips to the hospital and would leave her back door open so her cats could come in and out.

After being charged with the theft of the first bike in March, Wagner was later charged with the burglary following the investigation, and a warrant issued which was served on Thursday.