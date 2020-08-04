WFPD: Burglar found inside convenience store having a beer and snack

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a Frederick man used a rock to bust a window at a convenience store, and they found him inside enjoying a beer and a snack.

Shawn Lowry is charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

Officers arrived at the Dollar Saver at 712 Brook around 5 a.m. Sunday in response to a burglar alarm.

They found a large window busted and a large rock on the sidewalk and a trash can moved under the window.

An officer looked through the door and saw a man with no shirt drinking a beer and eating food as he browsed the aisles.

The store manager arrived and opened the door while other officers watched the back door.

Officers said they told the man to get on the floor and he tried to run.

Officers grabbed him and said he fell to the floor and began flexing and moving to prevent them from handcuffing him and tried to kick one officer.

An officer then tased him and after a little more struggle, they got him in handcuffs.