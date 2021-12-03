WFPD called to single-vehicle pin in rollover crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle pin in rollover crash around 11:16 a.m. on Friday.

The crash happened on Spur 447 east and Indiana Street.

According to a witness at the scene, a black Chevy Yukon was traveling east on Spur 447 at a high rate of speed. As the Chevy Yukon went to make a right turn onto Indiana Street it flipped over.

The only passenger of the vehicle was the driver and has been transported to URHCS with minor injuries.

WFPD stated there was no suspicion of DWI.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more details develop.

