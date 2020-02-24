WFPD: Car burglar left behind Bible with name at scene

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police found a revealing clue to the identity of an alleged car burglar, a bible he left at the scene with his name in it.

Bradley Scott Dunn, a-k-a. M.C. Flea and Flizzy Montana, was charged Sunday with burglary of a vehicle after police said they found his name in the Bible that got left behind in a scuffle with a homeowner.

Police said a resident in the 700 block of Taylor was alerted by his barking dog around 6:30 a.m. and he looked at his home surveillance system and saw a man getting into his wife’s car.

He said he went outside and confronted the burglar and they got into a struggle inside the car. The man said the burglar got free and ran away, but he was able to wrestle his black backpack away.

Police found a Bible inside the backpack inscribed Bradley Scott Dunn.

Officers then made up two photo lineups and said both residents picked out Dunn, who has nine previous arrests, as the burglar.