WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs

Vernon Police officials are reminding residents to "Hide, Lock and Take" after nearly 40 cases of vehicle burglary were reported there last year.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls police are taking the opportunity now to remind citizens to Lock. Take. And Hide.

Sgt. Harold McClure said there have been 407 car burglaries this year, as of October 20. That’s up over 30% compared to this time last year with 304.

McClure said burglars are not only looking for electronics and guns , but also documents that contain any sort of sensative ID information.

“Any information, any piece of paperwork that has your information on it, don’t leave it in the car. That’s sensitive information.” McClure said.

McClure suggested drivers not to keep their insurance cards in their cars but instead in their wallets or digitally on their phones.

McClure also said keeping your registration in your car is not necessary and that any WFPD officer can get that information from either your tag or VIN number.

