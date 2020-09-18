WFPD celebrates K-9 Turk with retirement after 8 years of service

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A law office that spent the last eight years serving and protecting Wichita Falls has retired from the Wichita Falls Police Department.

During his career, Turko the K-9 has assisted in getting more than $5 millon worth of marijuana, meth, cocaine, heroin and other narcotics off the streets.

Police officers held a retirement party for Turko Friday afternoon, birthday cake and all, to celebrate Turko’s accomplishments.

“We always joke as K-9 handlers that we spend more time with our K-9 partners than we do our family, but it’s true,” Officer Aaron News said about his K-9 partner. “We go to trainings all over the place. We train pretty much every day we come to work. He gets to come to work with me and he also lives with me so we’re together quite a bit.”

Turko will be staying with his partner New post-retirement.