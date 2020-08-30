WFPD Chief Manuel Borrego comments on national protests, local impact at Back the Blue service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As protests continue throughout the nation in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego spoke at Legacy Church of God’s Back the Blue service Sunday before receiving the church’s donation to the police department.

“The little things you do for us, praying for us, is very appreciative,” Borrego said. “While you pray for us, I do ask that you do pray for these people that are out there protesting, looting, vandalizing. Maybe God will get in their hearts, and that nonsense will come to an end.”

Borrego said Wichita Falls and the nation has the most professional and highly-trained police officers that Borrego has seen in his life and tells his officers that the Texoma community supports them.

Borrego also said he sees officers in other areas taking arms against citizens, but that’s not what the police force is for; he said officers are meant to protect and serve citizens.

“We’re there to protect you but we have no choice,” Borrego said. “You’re being criminals, you’re being looters, whatever you’re doing out there, and there’s a lot of good citizens that need to be protected.”