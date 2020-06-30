WFPD chief provides update on Wilder McDaniel death investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Wichita Falls Police Chief is speaking for the first time since 2019 about the death investigation into Jason Wilder McDaniel, a 2-year-old boy who was found dead. Manuel Borrego is also publicly naming persons of interest in the case for the first time.

Wilder’s body was found at the home of James Staley on Irving Place on October 11, 2018.

During Tuesday morning daily police briefing, Borrego stopped by to give a statement to reporters after our newsroom submitted a request to meet with him about the investigation.

“Anytime, you’re investigating a potential homicide of a child, like we are in this case where you have multiple adults that have access to the child, that being James Staley and Amber Odom who continue to be people of interest in this,” Borrego said. “We have no eyewitnesses and no confessions. So we have to use forensic evidence to exclude one of the individuals for the investigation.”

The cause and manner of Wilder’s death are both listed as undetermined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. Borrego said that was a major hurdle in the investigation.

However, Borrego did outline key steps authorities have taken in this case. Nearly two weeks after Wilder’s body was found, police conducted a follow-up evidence search at Staley’s home. Borrego said evidence taken from the home was then taken to a lab.

“We brought in a crime scene reconstructionist to help us with the crime scene,” Borrego said. “We used two national experts on fingerprints to analyze the forensic evidence that we had. So these were not just, you know, using DPS lab or something these were actually national experts.”

Borrego said investigators also brought in some DNA forensic scientists, but none of their reports produced evidence that would show by probable cause the death of Wilder. In the end, Borrego said forensic evidence didn’t give them what they needed.

Wilder’s case is open and will remain active, Borrego said.

“We work closely with the district attorney’s office on this case and try to come to a resolution because we certainly want justice for that baby also here at the police department,” Borrego said.

Wilder’s parents filed a lawsuit last April accusing Staley of assault, negligence, and gross negligence related to the death of their son for more than $1 million. The civil case has been delayed.