WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release from Wichita Falls Police Department a 24-year-old male is wanted for aggravated assault.

The subject is Thomas Henry Banks. If you have any information about Banks, or know his whereabouts, please call WFPD at 940-720-5000 or call anonymously Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

WFPD would like to remind citizens that all wanted subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.