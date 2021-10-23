WFPD close US 287 after finding body

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — US Highway 287 is currently closed while Wichita Falls Police investigate a human body found there this morning.

Around 8:44 a.m. Saturday, October 23, WFPD responded to US 287 near Windthorst Road in reference to a possible human body seen on the northbound lanes of the highway. When officers arrived, they confirmed the body was human.

WFPD crash investigators are on scene. The body is believed to be a white female. The victim has not been identified at this time.

According to an official press release, the investigators think the female was possibly struck by a vehicle, possibly a large semi-truck, and the driver continued driving, not knowing they had struck someone.

The highway is expected to be closed for a few hours while the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help the WFPD in this investigation, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.