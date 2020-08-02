WFPD closes three lanes on US 281 after SUV, camper rollover

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls fire and police departments are clearing the scene off U.S. Highway 281 after an SUV-camper rollover Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded to a pin in accident about 3 p.m. Sunday near Scotland Park Elementary. They closed three lanes of traffic while officials worked to clear the scene.

According to a WFPD Sgt. Sean Sullivan, a woman was driving an SUV that was pulling a camper south on I-44 when a vehicle cut her off.

The woman said she swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle and lost control over the SUV and flipped the camper on its side.

Sullivan said the woman and her three daughters are at United Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.