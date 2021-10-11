WFPD Communications seeking dispatchers, here’s how to apply

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for dispatchers.

If you’re interested in a fast-paced job that provides an invaluable service to our community, this may be an opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

This position is a progressive training position with a pay range commensurate with progressive training and the ability to obtain required certifications.

The City of Wichita Falls will provide the necessary training to attain TCIC/NCIC Certification and Basic Telecommunicator/TCOLE Certification.

Upon successful completion of all required training and obtaining the required certifications named above, an incumbent will qualify for Pay Range 916 with a starting pay rate of $15.06 per hour.

The purpose of this position is to answer emergency multiple lines and radio channels, gather information, answer questions, and dispatch or transfer calls to the appropriate units, departments or agencies.

This is accomplished by answering incoming calls, gathering information, entering information and caller comments, researching general information, checking for warrant status, stolen information or other, dispatching the calls, and sending and receiving teletypes.

Additional duties include notifying other departments of received requests, and transferring calls to other dispatch agencies or departments.