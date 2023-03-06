WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police confirmed that a report made on Friday of a McNiel Junior High student almost being abducted was a false claim.

On Friday, March 3, the police department posted to their Facebook page that they were seeking the public’s help with information regarding an attempted abduction near Memorial Stadium between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m.

The post said a black van had pulled alongside a girl walking and a black man had attempted to grab the girl and put her in the vehicle, but she was able to fight him off, and he left.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the detectives investigating the incident determined that the story was entirely fictitious.

WFPD is planning to file a charge of False Report on the female juvenile who made the claim.

Sgt. Eipper said the WFPD wants to assure citizens that there is not a black van that attempted to abduct a young girl in Wichita Falls.