WFPD, CPS investigate incident after three kids left alone by father

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department and Child Protective Services officials are investigating an incident after a father allegedly left three children under the age of 10-years-old alone.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers were called to Otto’s Grocery about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday after three kids walked in and said their father had left them alone at Bridwell Park.

Two of the kids are 9-years-old and one is 7-years-old, and Eipper said they walked to the store for help.

Officers located the mother and brought the kids to her.

WFPD and CPS are investigating the incident for more information.