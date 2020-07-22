WFPD, CPS investigate incident after three kids left alone by father

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
wichita falls police sleeve_1536712994408.jpg.jpg

Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft case in Wichita Falls.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department and Child Protective Services officials are investigating an incident after a father allegedly left three children under the age of 10-years-old alone.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers were called to Otto’s Grocery about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday after three kids walked in and said their father had left them alone at Bridwell Park.

Two of the kids are 9-years-old and one is 7-years-old, and Eipper said they walked to the store for help.

Officers located the mother and brought the kids to her.

WFPD and CPS are investigating the incident for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News