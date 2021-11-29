WFPD Crime Stoppers receives statewide recognition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department Monday announced their Crime Stoppers program was recognized in multiple areas at the 32nd Texas Crime Stoppers Conference in October.

The conference was held October 11 thru 13 in South Padre, Texas, and the WFPD Crime Stoppers program staff submitted award entries.

WFPD Crime Stoppers won the following awards:

Special Production / Public Service Announcement: Texoma Gives

Best Website

Board Member of the Year: KFDX/KJTL’s very own Assistant News Director Brittney Cottingham

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Crime Stoppers program has proven to be an indespensable asset to the police department.

Sgt. Eipper thanked all officers, staff, and board members who work together to make the program a success.