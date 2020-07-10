WFPD Dive Team assisting with search at Possom Kingdom Lake

PALO PINTO (KFDX/KJTL) — According to WFPD officer, Charlie Eipper members of the WFPD Dive Team were deployed to Possum Kingdom Lake Friday at 1:00 pm to assist in the investigation of two drownings.

Officials with the Brazos River Authority said that they are searching for two men who had been fishing at the dam.

A call came in 9:30 p.m. Thursday and the search began after that.

In a statement from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, “Texas Game Wardens are currently working in conjunction with the Brazos River Authority, Palo Pinto Sheriff’s Office and Graham Fire Department to locate two individuals who were fishing on the Brazos River just below the Possum Kingdom dam Thursday night and went overboard.”

An investigation is currently underway and no further details are available at this time.