WFPD: Don’t let a Grinch steal your Christmas!

(KFDX/KJTL) — With the increase in holiday shopping, WFPD would like to remind you that one of the best ways to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of vehicle burglary is to simply lock your car.

Take, Lock, Hide is the basic crime-fighting tool to help reduce vehicle burglaries.

your vehicle. It takes seconds to break a window, but doing so makes noise – and criminals hate making noise. Hide valuables from sight or take them with you. If a criminal doesn’t see anything, they’re less likely to break in and will move on.

Aftermarket car stereos; consider models with removable faceplates. Take the faceplate with you when you leave your vehicle.

Record serial numbers of property you may leave inside your vehicle. If stolen, it makes it more likely the suspect, if he tries to pawn the item, will be identified.

There is no 100% fool-proof way to prevent all crime. But there are steps you can take to reduce risk. Simply locking your vehicle and hiding or removing property from inside is half the battle.