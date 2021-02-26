WFPD, DPS agent uncover counterfeit check operation at Motel 6 on Central Fwy.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers along with a Texas DPS special agent raided a motel room and uncovered a large counterfeit check operation.

The WFPD Financial Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Thursday at Motel 6 on Central Freeway.

Jermaine Green, 39, and Robin Kolker, 40, have bonds of $100,000 each.

Officers said they found I.D. Information belonging to more than 50 victims, computer equipment, date stamps, blank checks and a large check writing machine.

Also found were credit and debit and social security cards.

Police officers said the pair had been living in the motel for almost a year,

And affidavits show checks passed or attempted to be passed at Wichita Falls businesses last year.