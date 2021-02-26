WFPD, DPS agent uncover counterfeit check operation at Motel 6 on Central Fwy.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers along with a Texas DPS special agent raided a motel room and uncovered a large counterfeit check operation.

The WFPD Financial Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Thursday at Motel 6 on Central Freeway.

Jermaine Green, 39, and Robin Kolker, 40, have bonds of $100,000 each.

Officers said they found I.D. Information belonging to more than 50 victims, computer equipment, date stamps, blank checks and a large check writing machine.

Also found were credit and debit and social security cards.

Police officers said the pair had been living in the motel for almost a year,

And affidavits show checks passed or attempted to be passed at Wichita Falls businesses last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News