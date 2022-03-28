WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after her friend said she stole her Jeep valued at $35,000 when the driver, the victim’s husband, got arrested and they parked it at a friend’s residence.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Sara Fanchier is charged with theft over $30,000, her 18th arrest since 2005.

The owner of the jeep told police her husband was arrested on February 12 and parked the jeep at a friend’s house on Archer City Highway.

On March 16 the owner reported it was stolen from that location by their friend, Fanchier.

She said she contacted Fanchier by text and told her to bring the Jeep back.

Police confirmed the number the text was sent to was Fanchier’s phone and called her.

They said Fanchier confirmed she was a friend of the Jeep’s owner and her spouse, and admitted taking the Jeep because she thought that was the best option after her friend got arrested.

But police said Fanchier would not disclose where the Jeep was, because it was being worked on and the people at that location did not want to get involved.

When told the Jeep was listed as stolen and they needed to recover it, they said she claimed she did not know where it was, but would make some calls to find out.

Police said they had to contact Fanchier several more times before she told them to look in the 5300 block of Summit Drive.

Police said they found it in front of an abandoned residence and returned it to the owner.

Fanchier was booked into jail on March 22. Her previous arrests include charges for stealing or receiving stolen property, evading arrest and burglary.