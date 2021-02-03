WFPD: Dumpster diver complaints lead to identity theft arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said complaints about a dumpster diver in the alley behind Dayton Avenue lead to his arrest for possession of multiple debit cards belonging to other people.

Christopher Chad Peeler, 36, was booked into Wichita County Jail on charges of fraud through possession of identifying information and two drug possession charges.

Peeler’s bonds total over $11,000, including a $10,000 bond for the fraud charge.

According to police, on Tuesday just before 8 a.m. police responded to a report of a man digging through dumpsters behind the 1600 block of Dayton Avenue.

Police said Peeler had a printer and told officers he found it in the dumpster.

The officer checked records and found a recent report on Peeler possessing numerous debit cards.

The officer said Peeler gave him permission to search his backpack and found a large number of debit cards in a plastic baggie.

Police said when asked who the debit cards belonged to, Peeler said they were his, when in fact there were multiple debit cards belonging to seven different people.

Peeler has numerous arrests and convictions including burglary, theft, and child endangerment.

He received 10 months in jail in 2019 for involvement in theft of a vehicle from a dealer’s lot.

Peeler’s child endangerment charge came when police said they found a seven-month-old baby sweating and left alone in a car on a 102-degree day while Peeler and his mother were shopping in a Family Dollar.

Police said the woman first said they forgot the baby was in the car, then said they told her stepson to stay in the car with the baby.