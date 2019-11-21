WFPD file kidnapping charges after child is found at hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police filed kidnapping charges against a woman in connection to a two-year-old girl allegedly taken from a friend.

Shannon Thomas remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.

In September, police were sent to United Regional Hospital on a check welfare call about midnight.

When they arrived they said they found Thomas and the child.

Officers said Thomas told them she took a friend’s baby out of the friend’s apartment without permission.

Police went to the mother’s apartment on Santa Fe St. and she told them she and her boyfriend had been looking for the girl and had checked all the closets and other places.

She told them she had put her down for a nap about 11:30 am.

The girl’s older sister said that Thomas told her she was taking the girl and not to tell her mother.