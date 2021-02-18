WFPD finds body in old bus, investigating cause of death

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers said they found a deceased white male inside an old school bus on E. Wichita Street shortly after noon today.

It was reported to them by someone in that area who said he thought his friend had frozen to death.

The cause of death, however, is not yet known.

The area where the body was found is near the railroad tracks, and besides several old school buses which appeared to have been converted into living spaces, the site also has an old trailer home.

The man’s body was in one of the buses however.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available to us.