WFPD find stolen gun, drugs inside car following chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is working to identify the driver they arrested with a stolen gun and drugs inside the car following a chase.

Around 11 p.m. Monday authorities tried to stop a driver near the Kell Freeway, but that person took off. WFPD Sgt. Danny Wiggins said officers chased the man for more than two miles before catching up.

Officers stopped the car underneath the Kell Freeway bridge at the intersection of McNiel Avenue and the Kell East Boulevard access road.

When the driver was detained, authorities found a stolen gun from a previous burglary and marijuana in the car.

Sgt. Wiggins said the driver is being charged with evading arrest, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we learn more.