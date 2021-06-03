WFPD: Five people arrested after search warrant served Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five people were arrested Thursday morning after the Wichita Falls Police SWAT team and Organized Crime Unit served a search warrant.

Police served the warrant around 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Central Freeway.

According to a release, investigators seized more than eight pounds of methamphetamine, nine firearms, and over $28,000.

The names of the people arrested have been released. All five people have been charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group one over 400 Grams.

20-year-old Nathaniel Collazo

20-year-old Alexandria Rodriguez

25-year-old Calvin Cruz

18-year-old Jesse Bustamante

22-year-old Annaleigh Trevino

Collazo is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.