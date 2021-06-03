WFPD: Five people arrested after search warrant served Thursday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five people were arrested Thursday morning after the Wichita Falls Police SWAT team and Organized Crime Unit served a search warrant.

Police served the warrant around 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Central Freeway.

According to a release, investigators seized more than eight pounds of methamphetamine, nine firearms, and over $28,000.

The names of the people arrested have been released. All five people have been charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group one over 400 Grams.

  • 20-year-old Nathaniel Collazo
  • 20-year-old Alexandria Rodriguez
  • 25-year-old Calvin Cruz
  • 18-year-old Jesse Bustamante
  • 22-year-old Annaleigh Trevino

Collazo is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News